Group would consider providing surveillance footage of city inspectors to provincial ombudsman: lawyer

The lawyer representing an unknown group who paid private investigators to tail City of Winnipeg building inspectors says his clients are open to sending the results of the investigation, including surveillance footage, to the ombudsman.

The lawyer for the group, John Prystanski, and Manitoba's ombudsman both confirm they have been in contact, after Mayor Brian Bowman urged both parties to get in touch.

"We're not closing anything off yet," Prystanski told CBC on Tuesday. "I still have to review some of the comments that the ombudsman said."

If the group does provide the information to the ombudsman, Prystanski said it will be conditional on Bowman stating publicly whether he will take action in response the ombudsman's investigation.

"If it's not going to be taken seriously and it's not going to be used, and if the information that we provide doesn't come forward in a clear and transparent manner, all we're doing is burying the dust under the carpet again," Prystanski said.

The City of Winnipeg is currently conducting an internal investigation into allegations employees with the city's property and planning departments acted inappropriately during regular business hours.

Private investigators tailed 17 building inspectors and allege 16 conducted personal business during working hours, like taking extended lunch and smoke breaks, shopping, or spending time at home.

Bowman said Tuesday the city still hasn't received a copy of the private investigator's surveillance footage, which was provided to CBC and other media outlets.

City council has directed Winnipeg's property and planning department to make a report on its findings public but also gave the department leniency to remove information that may compromise privacy.

Prystanski said his clients do not want to "embarrass" anyone but also said it's important for the public to know whether any systemic issues are present at the property and planning department.