City council to vote on budget five days earlier than scheduled

The City of Winnipeg's preliminary multi-year budget will be voted on by council a full five days earlier than scheduled in response to actions taken by the provincial government on COVID-19.

Council will consider the budget with final recommendations on Friday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m., Mayor Brian Bowman said Saturday.

