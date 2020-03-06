Groups fear potential cuts still on the table as city prepares to deliver preliminary budget

After months of proposals and pushback, Winnipeg residents will see Mayor Brian Bowman's four-year preliminary budget, which he promises will be balanced, hit the executive policy table Friday afternoon.

Since October, city hall has heard from a range of citizens concerned about what the budget will bring — from bathing-suit clad protesters armed with water-wings and beach balls who filled city hall's lobby, to libraries ringed by anxious parents and their children, all with the purpose of saying no to potential closures and cuts.

Every day this week, a group representing the Canadian Union of Public Employees has waved signs and encouraged drivers to honk on Main Street outside city hall.

"Stop the cuts," say some of the placards.

"People don't want to see these cuts," CUPE 500 president Gord Delbridge said, holding a union flag next to city hall.

"We should be expanding services."

The "cuts" were actually proposals made by senior city staff in response to spending guidelines set for each of the next four years by Mayor Brian Bowman and his budget team.

Those guidelines set limits for city departments on how much their spending can increase each year, including:

Police, fire, transit, water and waste: two per cent.

Public works: 1.5 per cent.

Community services: 0.5 per cent.

Property, planning and development, special operating agencies, and internal cervices (corporate, audit, innovation, assessment and taxation): zero per cent.

Most, if not all, of the spending caps don't meet the cost of inflation, and most prompted recommendations by managers in pre-budget consultations to trim staff or services in their departments.

Rev. David Driedger with the Budget For All coalition says the city's first priority should be protecting services for the city's most vulnerable. (Tyson Kosich/CBC )

On Thursday, in the courtyard between the city's council and administration buildings, the Budget For All coalition of community groups held one last effort to oppose any cuts in services to the most vulnerable Winnipeggers.

Although there's no indication what Friday's budget will actually include, Rev. David Driedger with the First Mennonite Church says the Budget For All members are working under the assumption the potential cuts are still on the table.

"There has been no clear indication from the mayor or any of the councillors that those cuts are taken off the table," he said.

"My concerns remain, particularly for communities and individuals that have less of an economic base or interest to create the kind of pressures that are needed to change the mayor and city councillors' mind."

Many of the protest groups and CUPE have suggested the way forward is for the city to raise property taxes to pay for services.

Delbridge suggests increases on more valuable property to protect lower-income residents. He also rejected the idea of increases to a variety of fees across the city.

"There are people that are in multimillion-dollar homes that can afford to pay more. There are people that can't afford to pay more," the CUPE 500 president said.

"And when we start increasing user fees, those are very, very regressive means of tax, because it doesn't matter what your income is — you're paying the same as everyone else."

Bowman has repeatedly said a property tax increase is a non-starter, reiterating an election promise he made to keep tax increases to 2.33 per cent, with the money dedicated to roads and transit.

At a briefing with reporters Thursday, Bowman acknowledged the months of pressure to stem any cuts to staff or services.

"That engagement is something I absolutely value. We are absolutely listening to many groups that are letting their voices be heard about things they care passionately about," Bowman said.

The preliminary budget will be tabled at a special meeting of city council's executive policy committee Friday afternoon.

Council will vote on the budget on March 25.