More than 40 people become citizens at Canada Day ceremony in Winnipeg

More than 40 people from 10 different countries became Canadian citizens in a ceremony at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Saturday morning.

The citizenship ceremony was part of the park's Canada Day festivities, and one of many events happening across Winnipeg to mark Canada's 156th birthday.

Some of those in attendance for the ceremony said it was the culmination of a long journey, while many others decked out in red and white made sure to show up early to the park to get in on the festivities.

"It's really very important to us," said Angelica Revina, who is originally from the Philippines and became a Canadian citizen on Saturday along with her husband, Victor.

"In the Philippines, there's always, like, [the] American dream, but for us it's like a Canadian dream," she said.

"I know that Canada is very helpful for immigrants and now that we have a chance to become a citizen it's really a blessing for us."

Victor said he and Angelica had initially planned to become citizens three years ago, but postponed those plans. They were both excited to have an in-person ceremony, because some of their friends became citizens over Zoom.

"We did it — we did it together," he said.

Godwin Effiong, left, and his daughter, Daniella, were proud to become citizens Saturday. Daniella said being in Winnipeg has offered her educational opportunities she wouldn't have had in Nigeria. (Ian Forese/CBC)

Godwin Effiong and his 14-year-old daughter, Daniella, were also among the group of 42 who became Canadian citizens Saturday. They moved from Nigeria to Canada five years ago.

He said just getting to Canada was a three-year-long process for his family, and that the journey to becoming citizens was also a long one — but that road to citizenship led to a good result, he said.

Daniella added that being in Winnipeg has offered educational opportunities she wouldn't have in her home country.

"My favourite subject is band, because in Nigeria we don't have band," she said. "I like arts, and so it's a really good thing to do here."

All in the family

There were also many supporters at the park Saturday decked out in Canada Day costumes, including Don Collingridge. Sporting a massive white and red top hat made of balloons, he was joined by his daughter, Jenna Doerksen, and his grandchildren.

Collingridge said July 1 is a special day for him because Canada is his home country, and that he always comes to Assiniboine Park first thing in the morning to celebrate.

"Lots of people are in a good mood, and dressing up like this puts people in a better mood," he said.

Don Collingridge, left, Ainsley Doerkson, centre, and Jenna Doerkson, right, show off their Canada Day outfits. (Ian Froese/CBC )

Doerksen was also decked out in a Canada-themed outfit, topped by a hat with paper Canadian flags. The 35-year-old said she has been collecting the flags since she was four.

"I love that it's a summer holiday," she said. "It's where you can hang out with your parents, your family and your friends."

As the celebration continues on Saturday, new citizen Angelica Revina said her hope for Canada this year is that the country will build on its openness to immigrants, as she hopes to bring her parents to Canada.

For now, they're visiting, she said, but "hopefully my mom and dad will be able to stay here as well."