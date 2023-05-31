Manitoba reducing circuit court dates in 8 communities

The Provincial Court of Manitoba is reducing the number of circuit court dates in eight communities in southern Manitoba and the Interlake.

But they say it's for a good reason: to save judges time that could be better spent elsewhere.

The circuit court system sends judges to small communities, such as Gimli, Arborg and Emerson, where they hear everything from first appearances to trials.

Going forward, Provincial Court Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe told CBC in a statement that non-substantive matters will be dealt with through administrative processes, though she didn't elaborate on what that could look like.

Chris Gamby with the Criminal Defense Lawyers Association of Manitoba said he thinks the plan is sensible, given that oftentimes, circuit court dates can be taken up by administrative matters like date setting and case management, which isn't the best use of judges' time.

"We don't necessarily need a judge who is going to sit there and have to make some of these weighty, complicated decisions and apply legal reasoning, sitting, listening to remand after remand after remand. Their talents and training are better used elsewhere," he said.

Gamby said the pandemic, which forced the court system to move online, has shown that a lot of this work can be done virtually.

In Winnipeg, some matters like remand happen without a judge in the room, he said.

"At this point, I guess the position of our association is that if we can find ways to make this more efficient … that is something we can get behind," he said.

"I don't see at this stage what the drawbacks would be."

Access to justice concerns

The NDP brought up the change in question period Tuesday, where justice critic Matt Wiebe raised concerns that it could be harmful to rural Manitobans.

"What we want to know is, how circuit court hearings being cancelled can increase access to justice?" Wiebe said.

"It flies in the face of any common sense of logic."

A full list of the changes can be found on the Manitoba Courts website.