'There's people who want to know our history': grassroots reconciliation circles growing

Clayton Sandy believes new provincial funding can help bust the myths some non-Indigenous people hold about his culture.

He remembers joining a small sharing circle at a St. Vital church, where he was taken aback by both the misconceptions some individuals held of Indigenous people, but also their sincere desire to learn more.

"A lot of people still don't know our history, but there's people who want to know our history," said Sandy, a member of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

On Thursday, the provincial government invested $25,000 to support that project, called Circles of Reconciliation.

It's the brainchild of Raymond Currie, who co-ordinates the program. Five Indigenous and five non-Indigenous people meet to discuss the meaning of land to Indigenous people, residential schools, intergenerational trauma and the Sixties Scoop.

In just two years, they've hosted 430 circle meetings — and it's expanded nationwide.

"This project, in its simplicity, has the possibility to really help people," Currie said.

Currie says he's tried to foster relationships between cultures since he adopted a First Nations son and a Mé​tis daughter in the late 1970s.

Currie remembers not feeling welcome at Indigenous events, but says through discourse he better understands how events like the Sixties Scoop robbed Indigenous people of their culture.

He helped develop the department of Native Studies at the University of Manitoba when he was the dean of arts in the 1990s.

Today, he says, "people are really thirsty for reconciliation."

Currie said the provincial funding would help them train more circle facilitators and improve their program resources.