Cineplex closing theatres, entertainment complexes across Canada

Canada's largest movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. says it's closing all of its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The chain also plans to temporarily shutter entertainment complexes the Rec Room and Playdium effective tonight.

Winnipeg's only Rec Room location just held its grand opening last month.

Chief executive officer Ellis Jacob says Cineplex leadership has closely monitored the escalating spread of COVID-19 in Canada and believes "the time as come for us to do more."

Cineplex represents about 75 per cent of the Canadian film exhibitor market across the country.

Other independent theatres and a number of smaller movie chains have already announced plans to close their cinemas in recent days.