Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen pool reopening after months-long closure

The indoor pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will reopen on Sunday after a months-long closure due to needed mechanical repairs and upgrades, along with a lack of trained lifeguards, the City of Winnipeg says.

The West End recreation centre closed in June 2022 for maintenance. While the facility's fitness centre and meeting rooms reopened later that year, the reopening of the site's indoor pool was pushed back to this year.

The extended closure of the pool was intended to give the city time to get enough lifeguards trained ahead of an expected return to full operations this spring, the city said at the time.

The city struggled with a shortage of lifeguards last summer, which forced it to scale back some programming.

The pool, located at 999 Sargent Ave., will open again on April 2, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Upgrades done at the centre included replacing fire dampers and the building's air handling unit.

Those changes have to date cost about $1.55 million and have been funded primarily through the city's council-approved recreation and library facility investment strategy. That strategy will see the city spend $50 million on facility improvements over three years, the release said.

Registration for spring/summer leisure guide recreation programming at the site can now be done online or by calling 311.

People can also register for leisure guide programming in person at 395 Main St. and at Access Saint-Boniface at 170 Goulet St. French service is available at both locations, the city said.