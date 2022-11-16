Reopening of Cindy Klassen pool pushed back to April 2023, City of Winnipeg says

West End residents will have to wait a little longer for the reopening of the pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

A notice posted on the City of Winnipeg website says while the facility's fitness centre and meeting rooms are expected to reopen next month, the pool will remain closed until April 2023. The Harvey Smith Library remains open.

The recreation complex closed in June for capital repairs, including replacing fire dampers and the building's air handling unit. At that point, the city said it would reopen in five months.

The extended closure of the pool will give the city time to recruit and train enough lifeguards ahead of an expected return to full operations in the spring, the update on the city's website said.

The city struggled with a shortage of lifeguards this past summer, which forced it to scale back some programming.

The delayed reopening will also allow for "required capital project and facility maintenance work," the city's update said..

The city has also posted a $350,000 contract for a consultant on the renewal of the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and Seven Oaks Pool.