Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen back in Winnipeg for Hometown Star award

A six-time speed skating medallist and one of the most decorated Canadian Olympians of all time was back in her hometown of Winnipeg on Monday for a ceremony to celebrate her induction to Canada's Walk of Fame.

Cindy Klassen received a Hometown Star at a ceremony at the Fort Garry Hotel to commemorate the star she received on the walk of fame in 2019.

The initiative gives recipients an extra chance to celebrate their induction with an event and a plaque that goes up in their hometown, Canada's Walk of Fame's website says.

Jeffrey Latimer, chief executive officer of Canada's Walk of Fame, said in this case the plaque — a replica of Klassen's star in Toronto — will be placed at Winnipeg's Gateway Recreation Centre.

In her speech at the ceremony, Klassen said it's been an honour to compete around the world.

But "coming back home for an event like this really reminds me of how privileged I am for the friendships that I've made along the way that will last a lifetime," she said.

"I'm so proud that this is where I'm from. This is a city and province of such exceptional people and I know that a big part of that lies in the sense of community, the encouragement and the support that anyone who has spent a little bit of time here would feel."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also spoke at the event, recalling the excitement of watching Klassen compete in the 2006 Olympic Games.

"There was no question there was an extra pride in seeing a Winnipegger do so well on the world stage. And I know that Winnipeggers felt that pride as well. You'll always have a very special place in Winnipeggers' hearts," Bowman said.

Since retiring from speed skating in 2015, Klassen has been a coach, a police officer in Calgary and most recently a stay-at-home mom.

Money for charities

The award also gave her $10,000 to donate to a charity of her choice. She decided to split it evenly between two groups, including one in Manitoba — the Mennonite Central Committee, which she said is close to her heart.

"I'm just so grateful for all the support that I've had from Manitobans. And so to be able to give back to the community is really important to me," she told Marcy Markusa, host of CBC's Information Radio.

"I grew up Mennonite. I've always been a big supporter of theirs and I've been involved with them throughout the years."

The other half of the cash is going to an organization in Airdrie, Alta., the city Klassen now calls home.

Klassen said her family, including her parents and two of her siblings, planned to be among her supporters on Monday. So did some of the former coaches who encouraged her to take up speed skating — which the decorated Olympian said actually wasn't her first choice.

"I had hoped to be a hockey player and go to the Olympics in hockey, and that didn't work out. But they saw something in me in skating and really encouraged me," she said.

Olympian Cindy Klassen is pictured with her star as she is inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame during an event in Toronto in 2019. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

She also still remembers the unexpectedly steep learning curve when she swapped her hockey skates for speed skates.

"I was just struggling and hoping to stay on two feet as I was making my way around the ice surface and little kids were flying past me. So it was a very humbling experience," Klassen said.

"My parents said I was pretty quiet coming home after the first few practices and they thought for sure I was going to give it up."

But as she watched Olympians like Catriona Le May Doan and Susan Auch bring home medals in 1998, she said "that dream was sparked."

Now, Klassen said she hopes seeing her plaque at the community centre might spark something similar in someone else.

"My hope is that anyone who comes across this star, especially the younger generation, might learn that a regular Prairie girl from Winnipeg started off with an Olympic dream," she said during her speech.

"And that if they dream big and believe in themselves too, whether it's sports or music or education or wherever their passions may lie, there's no telling where their dreams may take them."

