Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex to close for 5 months during upgrades

Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be closing for five months, starting June 12, as the city-run centre is undergoing maintenance and upgrades.

The $1.75 million upgrades for the Sargent Avenue facility will include replacing fire dampers and the building's air handling unit, the City of Winnipeg said in a Friday news release.

The Harvey Smith Library located within the complex will also receive upgrades, and will close on Aug. 1 for approximately one month, the city says.

The project is being funded through the city's three-year, $50-million recreation and library facility investment strategy.