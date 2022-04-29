Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex to close for 5 months during upgrades
The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will close to the public on June 12 for maintenance and repairs, which will take approximately five months.
Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be closing for five months, starting June 12, as the city-run centre is undergoing maintenance and upgrades.
The $1.75 million upgrades for the Sargent Avenue facility will include replacing fire dampers and the building's air handling unit, the City of Winnipeg said in a Friday news release.
The Harvey Smith Library located within the complex will also receive upgrades, and will close on Aug. 1 for approximately one month, the city says.
The project is being funded through the city's three-year, $50-million recreation and library facility investment strategy.