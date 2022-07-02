Cigarette butt leads to house fire on Winnipeg's Maryland Street

A fire that started on the balcony didn't result in any injuries, according to a news release.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a small blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey house on Maryland Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival on scene, crews found smoke coming from the balcony at the rear of the house. Less than 15 minutes later, the fire was declared under control.

All occupants of the house safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews, and no injuries were reported, per fire crews.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by improper disposal of a cigarette butt.

No damage estimates are known at this time.

