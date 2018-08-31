Churchill rail line repairs to begin immediately as purchase deal concluded

Repairs on a vital rail link to northern Manitoba are set to begin immediately, after a deal has been concluded to sell the flood-damaged rail line leading to Churchill, the federal government announced late Friday afternoon.

A consortium called Arctic Gateway Group Limited Partnership has purchased the Hudson Bay Rail Company, the Hudson Bay Port Company and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm from Denver-based Omnitrax Inc.

Arctic Gateway is a private-public partnership that includes Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership, Fairfax Financial Holdings and AGT Limited Partnership.

"I am so pleased to announce the start of the restoration of the rail line linking Churchill and the surrounding communities to the rest of Canada," said International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr in a release.

"I want Canadians living in northern Manitoba and Nunavut to know that the Government of Canada understands the importance of the line to their daily lives. Thank you for your patience and to the buying group for committing to begin work on the repairs."

The line — the only land route to Churchill, 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg — has been idle since it was damaged by flooding in May of 2017.

The closure of the line has meant increases in fuel and food costs for the community.