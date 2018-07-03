Purchase deal for Churchill rail line has 'fallen apart': Omnitrax

An anticipated purchase deal for the Hudson Bay Railway line to Churchill appears to have broken down.

"Over the past several months we have been working with the consortium to finalize the sale of the HBR. Despite our best efforts to find common ground on certain key issues, it now appears that this transaction has fallen apart and that a sale of the HBR to this group may not be possible," according to a news release from Omnitrax, which currently owns the rail and port.

"This outcome is unexpected and very unfortunate. We offer our apologies to all those who depend on the line."

The Denver-based company bought the Hudson Bay line along with the port of Churchill in 1997. It has been attempting to sell it since May 2017 when it was heavily damaged and rendered unusable by severe flooding.

A tentative deal was in the works with a consortium that includes two groups representing northern communities and First Nations — One North and Missinippi Rail LP, operating together as Missinippi Rail Partners — along with Fairfax Financial Holdings and AGT Food and Ingredients.

That was announced at the end of May but both sides said there remained a number of legal issues to be resolved before the sale — which would leave the new owners with the responsibility for repairs — was finalized.

Omnitrax didn't say in its release on Tuesday why the deal collapsed, but says it remains determined to sell the property.

"We will continue to pursue any and all opportunities to sell the HBR and related assets, and we will look to do so as expeditiously as possible," the release says.

"We initiated the repair process last week by issuing an RFP [request for proposals] through our engineering firm AECOM. However, we want to make clear that this development may jeopardize the opening of the rail line this season.

"As we have previously stated, we are not in a position to fund the entirety of the repairs to the HBR in the absence of a sale agreement."

The release also offered thanks to Fairfax Financial and Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs "for their good faith efforts to get a deal done."

A number of other potential suitors for the rail line have surfaced in the past year, but a deal remains elusive, while residents in Churchill continue to suffer economically.

The price of goods has soared to cover the expense of flying them in, while tourism and the related income has plummeted in the town of 900, located 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Ever since the rail line was flooded out there have been squabbles over who is responsible for the repairs, with Omnitrax rejecting demands from the federal government to fix it.

In June, the Canadian Transportation Agency ruled Omnitrax should have taken reasonable steps to repair the line by November 2017 — the timeline first proposed by the engineering company, AECOM, that Omnitrax hired to assess the flood damage.

The federal regulator has ordered Omnitrax to begin repairs by July 3 and file monthly progress reports beginning in August until the work is complete.

Omnitrax has signaled its intention to appeal the federal order. That appeal will be heard by a federal court, which could order the company to fix the line and pay financial damages to Churchill.