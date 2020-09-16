Wind warnings issued for northern Manitoba coast, including Churchill

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings Wednesday morning for parts of northern Manitoba along the Hudson Bay coast, including Churchill.

The agency said strong winds that could cause damage are expected or are already occurring. Other areas under a wind warning include York.

The wind is caused by an intense low-pressure system over the bay, which is sending strong northwest winds of 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Environment Canada expects the wind to diminish over night as the system moves east.

More from CBC Manitoba: