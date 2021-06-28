Churchill, Man., cancels Canada Day events in light of discovery of unmarked graves

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A town in northern Manitoba is cancelling Canada Day events in light of the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites in other provinces.

Churchill, on the shore of Hudson Bay more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, says the decision was made after talks with residential school survivors and the Indigenous community.

The town says in a news release that it is encouraging people to use the day to learn about the true history of Canada and to work on advancing reconciliation.

Community members are being asked to participate in a walk to honour the children believed to be buried at former residential school grounds.

The decision was made after talking with members of the Indigenous community and residential school survivors, said Churchill Mayor Mike Spence.

After those conversations, the town's leadership felt this year it wouldn't be appropriate to celebrate Canada Day, but instead take time to reflect, he said.

"We knew that in reaching out to them, it's not a time to celebrate. We understand that," he said.

"I think we're all grieving together, whether it's the community of Churchill ... I think Canada as a whole is grieving with what's happened in the past in terms of residential schools."

He said there will be Canada Day celebrations again, another year "when the time is right."

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced last week that ground-penetrating radar located potentially 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.

The same technology detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.