'Exorbitant' hike in gas price should bring fresh federal subsidy, Churchill mayor says

Omnitrax is being accused of gouging Churchill residents once again after a steep hike in the price of gas.

The price at the pumps rose from around $1.70 to $2.54 per litre on Wednesday, said Dave Daley, president of the Churchill Chamber of Commerce.

The company said market rates and the costs associated with taking fuel to the community are responsible for the price surge, the Town of Churchill said in a news release.

"It's frustrating. It's disheartening," Churchill Mayor Mike Spence said, although he's confident the town will receive a federal subsidy to cover at least part of the cost.

Daley blames the price hike on Omnitrax, the company that delivered the fuel on a ship and has thus far refused to repair the northern town's only land link to the south, a rail line damaged by flooding in May 2017. The cost of repairs has been estimated at as much as $60 million.

"It's just another example of Omnitrax's games and punishing the north," Daley said.

'Exorbitant amount of money'

"You have to realize that at $2.54 a litre, just to fill up a five-gallon jerry can cost almost $60. If you're a local or a business person, it's an exorbitant amount of money."

A spokesperson for Churchill's petroleum storage facility, which is owned by Omnitrax, said the fuel price reflects the higher cost of transportation and factors outside the company's control.

"We understand that this cost increase is an additional challenge for everyone in Churchill that comes at a difficult time."

Spence said he expects the town's application for a subsidy through the federal Churchill and Region Economic Development Fund will be approved.

In February, the federal government provided a $133,000 grant to help with the sky-high gas prices.

Daley said the most recent hike in price is the talk of town.

"They say it's another antic of Omnitrax to punish the people of Churchill and to gouge and disrupt our lives and our livelihood."

Daley runs a tourism business and needs gas to get to town and ferry customers back and forth.