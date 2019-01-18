Return of train to Churchill raised spirits — but mayor says fuel, food costs remain high

It's been well over a month since the first passenger trains rolled into Churchill after more than 18 months without rail, but high prices remain in the northern town.

"Our gas prices are quite high," said Churchill Mayor Mike Spence, adding some food costs also remain higher than they were before losing the rail.

"The prices have not all come down.… We're not happy about that."

The local tourism business took a hit and food and fuel prices skyrocketed after a spring 2017 snow melt washed out large swaths of train tracks to Churchill. There was an exodus that followed, which included community members who couldn't weather the harsh economic realities.

A section of the Hudson Bay Railway between Gillam and Churchill that remained impassable after flooding in the spring of 2017. (Omnitrax)

After months of disagreement between politicians and the previous U.S.-based owner of the flooded rail line, a private-public partnership purchased the rail line and Port of Churchill in late-August. Repairs began almost immediately, and the first freight arrived by rail on Halloween.

About one month later, excited Churchill crowds gathered around the local train station to welcome the first rail passengers to the community in 560 days.

Mayor Spence said Thursday spirits have been high ever since.

"Naturally people are very happy that they can travel to see their families in other communities," he said. "People are relieved."

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence, right, shakes hands with the crew on the first train to arrive in town since May 2017. (Patrick Foucault/CBC)

But while some costs have come down, others haven't.

During the period without a rail line, fuel was flown in or shipped by sea. Gas costs hit around $2.54 per litre, said Spence. And though filling up the tank has become cheaper, Spence said as of this week residents were still paying about $2.11 per litre.

"We need to rectify that," said Spence, recalling before the rail washout, the price at the pump was nearer to $1.80 per litre.

"We're working through these challenges that we're faced with — high freight costs and high fuel costs — and we are working towards rectifying these issues."

Spence said he believes part of the reason gas is still so high is because some of it would've been purchased at a higher price in the fall before trains arrived. He said the town is working with the Churchill Chamber of Commerce to get the prices down.

In the meantime, many are anticipating a successful tourism season is on the horizon. Spence hopes to see the return of some familiar faces, too.

"We're looking forward to a very busy 2019," said Spence.

"People will be back to work and tourism will continue to thrive. But we're looking forward to … community members that left the community during the trying times to come back and be back as members of our community."

More from CBC Manitoba: