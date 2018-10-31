First train arrives in Churchill after tracks damaged more than a year ago

A freight train rolled into Churchill Wednesday evening for the first time in more than a year after spring flooding damaged the tracks and severed the town's only land link to the rest of the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend a celebration in the community on Thursday morning. Federal Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr is also scheduled to announce support for business development in northern Manitoba later that afternoon.

Prices for basic necessities like groceries and fuel have soared because planes were needed to bring in supplies.

Earlier this month, rail inspection vehicles arrived after the last of the washed-out portions of the track were repaired. It marked the first rail traffic to arrive in the town since May 2017.

The community has endured soaring costs and economic uncertainty as the federal government and an assortment of interested buyers wrangled a deal to buy the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill from Denver-based company Omnitrax.

A deal was finalized in late August by Arctic Gateway Group Limited Partnership, a private-public partnership that includes Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership, Fairfax Financial Holdings and AGT Limited Partnership.