Former Churchill CAO gets 2 years in prison for fraud

The former chief administrative officer of the Town of Churchill will spend two years in Stony Mountain Institution after a judge sentenced him for defrauding the town of $200,000.

Albert Meijering, 50, pleaded guilty to five charges related to fraud and forgery offences in Mach 2016, but his sentencing was repeatedly delayed due to a series of health emergencies.

On Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Chris Martin accepted a joint sentencing recommendation of 18 months for the fraud charges, as well as six months for contempt of court charges related to a forged doctor's letter Meijering submitted.

"The motivating factor here seems to be the accused wanted to live an enhanced lifestyle," said Crown attorney Peter Edgett. "The conduct of the accused can only be described as outrageous and the moral culpability is very high."

Meijering told the court he was not motivated by greed, but by frustration over what he felt was was a toxic work environment.

"It was psychologically torturous to work for the Town of Churchill," he said. He was overworked with no overtime pay, the town failed to do performance reviews, promised raises never materialized, and moving costs were not paid, Meijering said.

Money 'frittered away'

Rather than spending all the money on himself, Edgett said, Meijering "frittered away" much of it on other people, including purchasing vehicle for a woman he became involved with.

Meijering said the woman, a single mother living in Manitoba Housing, was in a "desperate situation" and he wanted to help her.

Meijering also disputed the $200,000 figure, saying town officials sought a judgment on the amount of restitution he owed at a time when they knew he was in hospital and wouldn't receive notice of the hearing, and therefore couldn't defend himself.

"I'm not trying to justify now, I know I'm in the wrong," Meijering said. "Human nature — one of the things we do is justify to ourselves. That's what I was doing at the time."

Meijering represented himself in the case. The charges stem from offences that occurred over approximately 15 months in 2011 and 2012. It was Meijering's replacement who uncovered the misdeeds after Meijering resigned.

Forged letter from doctor

Meijering's medical issues stem from bone and blood infections as a result of surgery. In October, several of his toes had to be amputated.

In spring of 2018, Meijering submitted a letter, written on official letterhead and purportedly by his doctor, requesting a delay to the court proceedings for medical reasons. Meijering's doctor told the court he had no hand in writing it.

As part of his joint sentencing recommendation, Meijering pleaded guilty to contempt for forging the letter.

Meijering requested to be sent to Stony Mountain, rather than a provincial jail, because the medical facilities are superior.

"I think you've learned your lesson and I don't think you're going to be re-involved in this type of thing," Martin said, although Meijering did himself "a tremendous disservice" by submitting the fake letter.

"It has those same elements of dishonesty and deceit," Martin said, adding that his action calls into question the conclusions made in a "very favourable" pre-sentence report.