Manitoba church seriously vandalised over weekend

A Manitoba church was seriously vandalized last weekend.

The vandalism at the Roman Catholic Church in the RM of St-Francois-Xavier was reported to Headingley RCMP at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Statues were smashed inside the church, while someone also used a fire extinguisher inside. (Submitted by Headingley RCMP)

At sometime overnight, someone entered the church, smashed statues, and used a fire extinguisher inside the church, police say. A vehicle was spotted in the church park at about 1 a.m.

Police are asking the public to come forward with information. You can contact Headingley RCMP at (204) 888-0358 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online atwww.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

