Church of God in Sarto, Man., fined again for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules

A rural church that has made headlines for continuing to hold large, in-person gatherings in spite of public health orders has been ticketed again for allegedly violating public health orders.

The Church of God in Sarto, Man., received two $5,000 fines, the amount given to businesses accused of violating COVID-19 rules, the provincial government website says.

The church was also given two $5,000 tickets in the week of Feb. 8 to 14 and another in late November for a service held Nov. 22.

Five individuals were also given tickets in December related to the church's services, totalling $6,480 in fines.

In addition to the church, enforcement officers handed out 15 tickets to Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 rules last week, and 160 warnings.

The tickets issued from Feb. 22 to 28 include eight $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences and seven $298 tickets to individuals for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places.

Of the eight $1,296 tickets, seven were related to public gatherings.

In total, $22,454 in fines were issued last week to those who allegedly broke COVID-19 rules.