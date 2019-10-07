Church moving will bring power outages to southern Manitoba this week

People living in southern Manitoba can expect brief power outages starting Tuesday morning when a church is picked up and moved from the small Francophone town of Letellier, Man. to the community of Miami, Man.

One of the church's new owners said he's hoping the building makes the nearly 100-kilometre journey unharmed.

"It's gonna be on a lot of country roads," said Brian Unger, who bought the structure with his wife, Ardell. "I'm just hoping it's not too wet and too muddy down some of these roads, because it's been raining nonstop."

The building is large enough that it wouldn't be able to travel down the highway without running the risk of hitting Hydro wires, so Manitoba Hydro is planning a series of temporary outages along the route to make the journey safer, he said.

Unger said he and his wife, who also own the Miami Variety convenience store, plan to turn the church building into a wedding venue. While Miami's community hall allows its space to be booked for wedding receptions, it's about the only place that does, he said.

"This will be just another option," said Unger. "It's gonna be right next to the golf course, and kind of scenic and pretty."

Getting the church on the go has been a process. First, the structure needed to be brought up off its foundation and put on beams before having wheels placed underneath it. (Submitted by Brian Unger)

'Another landmark gone'

Jean Barnabe, a councillor for the rural municipality of Montcalm where Letellier is located, said the St. Pie Roman Catholic Church was the last church left in Letellier until it closed in December 2015.

"The group [of churchgoers] was getting too small to sustain the church financially," Barnabe said. "There were some that weren't happy about it, but life goes on."

Barnabe said the church, which was built in 1967, was sold in 2017 after the property was subdivided. He said the nearby St. Pie Roman Catholic Cemetery will continue to function once the church leaves.

Though the writing may have been on the wall for a few years, Barnabe said he's still sorry to see the church go.

"It will make a big hole in town and will be another landmark gone in our small town," he said.

It wasn't an easy task to plan how to get the church — which new owner Unger said is about 40 feet wide and 84 feet long — to where they wanted it.

The structure needed to be brought up off its foundation and put on beams before having wheels placed underneath it. Unger said he also needed to remove an add-on kitchen from the side of the church to move separately.

The power outages for the church's relocation will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 8 in Letellier, and will travel along the route until it arrives in Miami around 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. The outages are expected to take no longer than 90 minutes each, Manitoba Hydro posted on Saturday.