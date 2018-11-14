Manitoba children's advocate to review death of 17-year-old shooting victim

A watchdog for children and youth services in Manitoba says it will be investigating the death of Christopher Dwight Beaulieu McIvor, a 17-year-old who died from gunshot wounds on Saturday in Winnipeg.

McIvor, better known as Teddy, died after being shot with a long gun early Saturday morning at a bungalow on Sherburn Street.

At a vigil for McIvor outside the home Tuesday evening, family said McIvor had been in the care of Child and Family Services when he died and employees with a CFS agency were providing support to the family in the wake of his death.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth said in an email to CBC Wednesday the office has decided McIvor's death is within its scope to investigate.

"We will be completing a review, which the Advocate may decide to elevate to a more comprehensive investigation, depending on the review findings," wrote Ainsley Krone, a spokesperson for the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth.

Krone said the advocate is limited in what the office can do while the criminal investigation is ongoing.

"We typically stay in communication with the Crown's office on matters being dealt with under their legal process and would move to complete an investigation once that process has concluded," she wrote.

Winnipeg police arrested a 15-year-old boy for manslaughter, weapons offences and probation violations on Saturday. Investigators believe the two teens had been in possession of the long gun for "some time" before McIvor was shot.

Winnipeg police also believe the gun was obtained illegally.

Family members of McIvor are calling for an inquest into his death to be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Manitoba. They do not believe McIvor was living at the Sherburn address where he was shot.