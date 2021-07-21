Police, mother renew plea for tips in case of Manitoba man last seen over a year ago

It's been over a year since Christopher Peter Hawkins was last seen, and RCMP are once again asking anyone with information to come forward.

Hawkins, who went by the name Peter, was last seen walking toward a path leading to the Betula Lake campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park on May 29, 2020, Mounties said Wednesday morning in a news release. He was wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants.

The 48-year-old had taken a taxi there from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne, RCMP said.

Hawkins has not been seen or heard from since.

At the time, RCMP said they searched the area. Police are now issuing a new plea for information in the case.

Hawkins's mom, Julie Hawkins, said his family is praying for his safety.

And as they keep searching, they need anyone who may know something about her son's disappearance to come forward to police, she said in the news release.

"We miss him — his humour, honesty, and caring; his love of music and sharing his detailed knowledge of NHL hockey," she said.

"His cat Wendy still sleeps on his bed, missing him and hoping he'll come home."

Hawkins is roughly five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes, the RCMP news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685.