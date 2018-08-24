Skip to Main Content
Police look for missing Swan River man

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing Swan River man.

Christopher Todd Dufresne, 42, last seen Aug. 19

Christopher Todd Dufresne, 42, was last seen leaving his Swan River home Aug. 19. (Submitted/RCMP)

Christopher Todd Dufresne, 42, was last seen leaving his home on 3rd Avenue NW around 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

Dufresne is 6'2" tall, 170 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Dufresne's whereabouts is asked Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686.

