Second-degree murder trial begins after man found lying in snow on Aberdeen

The mother of Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee sobbed under her breath Monday morning as the details of her son's 2017 death were read out in a Winnipeg court room.

The 24-year-old was found lying in the snow on Aberdeen Avenue at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Christopher Brass is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prysiazniuk-Settee's death.

Christopher Brass has pleaded not guilty. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Brass has pleaded not guilty and his case is being heard in the Court of Queen's Bench before Justice Vic Toews and a jury of seven women and five men.

Court heard Prysiazniuk-Settee went to a second-floor suite on Powers Street to buy drugs.

Crown counsel Minh Nguyen said as he was leaving the suite, Prysiazniuk-Settee said "I should slit his throat," referring to Brass, who was sleeping at the time.

Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee was found dead, lying in the snow on Aberdeen Avenue in 2017. (Facebook)

Nguyen said Brass' girlfriend woke him up and he pulled out his gun, shooting Prysiazniuk-Settee.

He was found on Aberdeen a short time later and pronounced dead in hospital.

The first day of trial is expected to include testimony from a Winnipeg Police Service identification officer, a first responder and two general patrol officers.