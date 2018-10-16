Detective ID's 2017 murder suspect in surveillance footage at trial

A homicide detective identified Christopher Brass on surveillance footage presented in court Tuesday that was recorded from three different locations on the morning, 21 months ago, when Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee was found, fatally shot, lying in the snow.

Brass was charged with second-degree murder after Prysiazniuk-Settee's body was located on the ground on Aberdeen Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2017. Brass has pleaded not guilty.

His case is being heard by a jury of five men and seven women, with Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews presiding over the trial.

On opening day of the trial on Monday, court heard Prysiazniuk-Settee visited a second-floor suite on Powers Avenue to buy drugs. On his way out, Crown prosecutor Minh Nguyen said Prysiazniuk-Settee remarked "I should slit his throat," referring to a sleeping Brass.

Brass's girlfriend woke him up and that's when the Crown alleged Brass shot Prysiazniuk-Settee.

Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee was found shot, lying in the snow on Aberdeen Avenue, in 2017. (Facebook)

On Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police Det. Parampreet Sahota identified four people on surveillance footage, including a man he says is Brass.

Sahota was tasked with reviewing surveillance footage obtained from a Salter Street convenience store, cab and hotel, all recorded over about after the shooting on Feb. 8, 2017.

Footage from the store off Salter, a few blocks south of Powers Avenue, shows a man walk in and out of the business starting at about 9:40 a.m. That man is Brass, Sahota testified.

"The video was accurate," Sahota told jurors and Crown prosecutor Geoff Bayly.

The man gets in a cab a few minutes later. Footage police obtained from inside the cab shows there were already two females in the backseat and a man in the front passenger seat.

Footage timestamps and GPS markers from the cab showed it was in the area police believe the homicide occurred, court heared.

Duffy's Taxi driver Iqbal Dhaliwal testified he picked the trio up at a Powers Avenue residence at about 9:40 and took them to the Salter food store where the fourth man got in.

Dhaliwal said nothing seemed amiss — some were talking, none seemed intoxicated — and he dropped them all off at the Marlborough Hotel just after 10 a.m.

"She's having a conversation, she's laughing," said Jodi Myskiw, one of Brass's defence lawyers, as she got Dhaliwal to describe the scene.

Video from the hotel then showed the same four people walk through the lobby just after 10 a.m., court heard.

One of them people from the group is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.

With files from Jillian Taylor