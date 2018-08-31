Murder conviction gets Winnipeg man 8-year sentence

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to eight years for the murder of a man at a house on Springfield Road two years ago.

Christopher Blair McDougall was charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm after he stabbed Scott Tates, 23, on Oct. 6, 2016.

Tates and McDougall got into an argument that turned physical. McDougall left, then came back with a weapon a short time later and stabbed Tates.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sadie Bond delivered her oral decision on Thursday.

Crown lawyers had sought a 14-year sentence, while McDougall's defence wanted time served plus two years.