High-risk sex offender released from Stony Mountain, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police have issued a warning to the public as a sexual offender deemed a high risk to reoffend is being released from Stony Mountain Institution.

Christopher Assiniboine, 36, is being released from prison on Thursday, police said in a news release, and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Assiniboine "has a history of violent sexual offending. He is an untreated sex offender and is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner," police say, warning he poses a risk to all women and girls.

Assiniboine is being released after completing a 7½-year sentence for a 2015 conviction of sexual assault and uttering threats involving an 18-year-old female stranger. His sentence included pre-trial custody credit of three years and three months.

Those offences were committed while he was on statutory release for a prior sexual assault conviction, police said.

In 2009, Assiniboine was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. As in the case of the 18-year-old, the 14-year-old was a stranger to Assiniboine. He received a three-year prison sentence for the 2009 assault, followed by a prohibition order regarding children.

"[He] committed both sexual assault offences while supplying drugs and alcohol to lure the vulnerable female victims from a public place in order to commit the offences," police said in Thursday's news release.

His lengthy criminal record also includes charges for robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, and breach of recognizance and prohibition orders, police said.

Assiniboine has been deemed a long-term offender and is subject to a 10-year term supervision order. He is not to have any unsupervised contact with any minor, and is also under a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Police say they are sharing the warning so the public can protect themselves, but caution vigilante activity against Assiniboine will not be tolerated.

Assiniboine has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-6" and about 250 pounds.