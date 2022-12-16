High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg after release: police

A convicted sex offender who police say is at a high risk to reoffend is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison.

On Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police issued a notice about Christopher Assiniboine, after the 40-year-old was released from Stony Mountain Institution.

The notice was issued for the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit, a joint forces unit between police and the RCMP.

Assiniboine is an "untreated sex offender" considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against women and girls, the notice said.

Before his release on Friday, he was serving a sentence for two counts of breaching a supervision order.

That order was related to a 2015 conviction for sexual assault and uttering threats against an 18-year-old woman he didn't know.

Assiniboine was convicted of those offences in May 2015 and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years, including three years and three months of pretrial custody credit, the notice said. He was also given the 10-year supervision order and labelled a long-term offender.

The breaches of his supervision order involved failing to live where he was supposed to be, not complying with curfew checks and drinking alcohol.

Assiniboine was previously convicted in September 2009 of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl whom he didn't know and sentenced to three years in prison, including six months of pretrial custody credit.

He also got a 10-year weapons prohibition order and a prohibition order regarding children, the notice said.

Assiniboine committed both sexual assault offences after luring the victims with drugs and alcohol to get them out of a public place, police said.

His criminal record also includes convictions for robbery, assault with a weapon and assault.

Assiniboine is being released with conditions that include living at a location approved by the Correctional Service of Canada and not having contact with anyone under 18, unless under the supervision of someone the court considers appropriate.

He's also not allowed to consume, buy or have any alcohol or drugs, aside from prescribed medication taken according to a prescription.

Assiniboine is described as five feet six inches tall and about 246 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a dagger tattoo on his right upper arm and an eagle on his left upper arm.

Police said the information provided is to allow people to protect themselves, and any vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct toward Assiniboine won't be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Assiniboine is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.