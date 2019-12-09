Christmas thief leaves trail of trees for police to follow
A grinch in Brandon who strolled off with a cartload of Christmas trees may have planted his own capture, police say.
Man in state of 'extreme intoxication' arrested and jailed to sober up
Police in the western Manitoba city say a man loaded up a shopping cart with close to a dozen tabletop-sized Christmas trees from in front of the Real Canadian Superstore on Victoria Avenue on Dec. 8.
He then left the trees on random properties, creating a trail for police to follow.
All the trees were returned to the store and a 33-year-old man police described as being in a state of "extreme intoxication" was jailed overnight to sober up.
He has been released from custody and will appear in court in January to face a charge of theft under $5,000.
Brandon is about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
