Christmas thief leaves trail of trees for police to follow

A grinch in Brandon who strolled off with a cartload of Christmas trees may have planted his own capture, police say.

Police in the western Manitoba city say a man loaded up a shopping cart with close to a dozen tabletop-sized Christmas trees from in front of the Real Canadian Superstore on Victoria Avenue on Dec. 8.

He then left the trees on random properties, creating a trail for police to follow.

All the trees were returned to the store and a 33-year-old man police described as being in a state of "extreme intoxication" was jailed overnight to sober up.

He has been released from custody and will appear in court in January to face a charge of theft under $5,000.

Brandon is about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

