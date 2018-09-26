Your big spruce could be a star this Christmas at city hall

If you've got a big, beautiful spruce tree begging for a bigger stage than your front yard, give the City of Winnipeg a call.

The city has launched its annual search for the tree that will become the heart of city hall's courtyard display.

Homeowners are urged to contact the city if they are interested in donating their green giant, but it must meet certain criteria:

Be in the front yard of a property with direct access to the tree.

Not be adjacent to overhead utilities.

Be 12-15 metres tall (approximately 40 to 50 feet).

Be fully symmetrical with a single trunk and no brown needles.

Staff from the city's Urban Forestry Branch will select the tree that best meets that criteria.

The homeowner will not receive compensation for the tree, but crews will remove it at no cost, clean up the debris and remove the stump to approximately two inches below ground level.

Anyone who would like to submit their tree for consideration is asked to contact 311.

For more information on the annual city hall Christmas tree, check the city's website.

