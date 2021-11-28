O Christmas tree? Maybe not. Sellers in Manitoba warn stocks selling out quickly and earlier

Get them while they're here!

Manitoba Christmas trees sellers are warning people to pick up a pine because they're selling faster and earlier than previous years.

Jordan Hiebert, one of the owners of Lacoste Garden Centre, said the demand for trees is about three weeks ahead of normal.

"Normally our first week of December is kind of the kickoff weekend, that's when we really start selling trees. But this year, that's started already a week and a half ago," he said.

"Two weeks into December is the really busiest weekend for the trees. I think we're at that peak right now, and it's not even December."

Jordan Hiebert, one of the owners of Lacoste Garden Centre, says they've been selling trees much faster than normal and they don't anticipate many being left in December. (SRC)

Hiebert thinks he'll blow through his stock of trees long before the holidays.

Peter Scott, the owner of Pete's Trees said he's seen interest in real Christmas trees peak over the last couple of years.

It's gotten to a point where he's sold out.

"So that's definitely one reason to not come too late," he said in an interview with Faith Fundal on CBC Manitoba's Up To Speed on Friday.

Nicole Bent is the owner of Shelmerdine Garden Centre. She recommends hurrying to buy your Christmas tree, even if you're not ready to decorate. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Meanwhile, in Headingley, Man., hundreds of enthusiastic shoppers have been lining up to pick up trees at Shelmerdine Garden Centre for the last few days.

"People are sort of hysteric and very passionate about bringing a tree home," said owner Nicole Bent.

She said 100 cars were lined up outside before the centre opened on Saturday morning just for Christmas trees.

The early enthusiasm coupled with some supply issues south of the border might mean some people who celebrate the season with a spruce could be out of luck this year if they're hoping to take home a real tree.

Bent recommends shoppers get out and pick up a tree soon.

"Here at our garden centre, we've received, I would say, 80-90 per cent of the trees we would normally get in a year. So, there is a slight shortage. We don't have as many large trees — 10 to 12 footers — but we still have plenty of Christmas trees for people to come in and buy," she said.

A pile of Christmas trees at Shelmerdine Garden Centre in Headingley, Man. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Jason Gauthier, the owner of Windrift Christmas Tree Farm northeast of Tyndall, Man., said he's experienced a bit of a supply shortage, but has been able to find trees in Canada to meet his quota.

"That has been a trying experience, but I think we're going to have as many trees as we would normally have in any normal year between what we have in the fields, so even though there's a shortage, I don't think it's going to affect us," he said.

Even if you're not ready for Christmas, Bent recommends picking up a tree and leaving it outside in the snow to keep it fresh until you're ready to decorate.

"Plan to get your tree in the next week or two. If you wait too long, you may be disappointed," Bent said.