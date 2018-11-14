Winnipeg kicks off Christmas with annual tree lighting at city hall

Christmas officially kicks off in Winnipeg on Wednesday evening.

A 45-foot Colorado blue spruce tree, donated by Windsor Park homeowner Dean Munoz-Perez, has been wrapped in 9,000 LED bulbs and set up in front of city hall.

The switch to light it up will be flicked on at 6 p.m.

"We're all ready to go. Hope to see you this evening at city hall," Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted Wednesday morning.

The lighting ceremony and open house will go from 6-7:30 p.m. in front of the building at 510 Main St.

The city is also collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toy Mountain.

Road closures begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be in place until 8 p.m. (winnipegsantaparade.com)

The city has also announced road closures for the Santa Claus parade on Saturday.

It starts at 5 p.m., at Portage Avenue and Young Street, and ends at Westbrook Street near Shaw Park. It takes about two hours to run its course.

Road closures begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be in place until 8 p.m.

Portage Avenue will be closed from Sherbrook Street to Main Street.

Portage Avenue E. will be closed from Main Street to Westbrook Street.

Hargrave Street, Colony Street, Vaughn Street, Kennedy Street, Edmonton Street, Garry Street, Fort Street, Carlton Street, Donald Street and Smith Street will be closed at Portage Avenue.

Main Street southbound will be closed between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue.

Main Street northbound will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue.

Pioneer Avenue westbound will be closed between Main Street and Westbrook Street.

Westbrook Street southbound will be closed between Portage Avenue E. and William Stephenson Way.

William Stevenson Way eastbound will be closed between Main Street and Waterfront Drive.

The city urges people to also note that Winnipeg Transit will be rerouting a number of buses from about 1:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. For route and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website or call 311.

More information on the parade and its history can be found on the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade website.