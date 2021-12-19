Christmas hampers help ensure Manitoba families in need have a happy holiday

Organizations across Manitoba are spreading the holiday cheer by ensuring people have full bellies and plenty of gifts.

As part of its 20th annual Christmas Hamper event, the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre presented 200 Winnipeg families with food hampers and around 600 gifts on Saturday.

"It's been especially challenging with the last two years of COVID and the impacts of the pandemic and the food and income insecurity that's been really expanded due to the pandemic," said Rosalyn Boucha, the centre's communications manager.

Rosalyn Boucha, with the Ma Mawi Chi Itata Centre, says the organization gave hundreds of food hampers and presents to families in need on Saturday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The centre relies on volunteers to receive the hampers and gifts and deliver them to families in need.

"It's been a really emotional week for a lot of us just knowing that we're going to be able to bring these supports and cheer and happiness to families this time of year," Boucha said.

Ma Mawi Chi Itata Centre volunteers loaded up hundreds of Christmas gifts and food hampers to be delivered to families in Winnipeg. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

A group of volunteers at the Ste. Anne Food Bank also gave out dozens of food hampers on Saturday with all the basics, plus some treats, like boxes of chocolates and tortilla chips.

Food bank chair Aurelle Boisvert said he's seen a 15 to 20 per cent increase in demand for Christmas hampers this year compared to last.

"The price of food, the price of gasoline, the price of hydro are all going up and really the only elastic budget in the family budget is the food budget," said Boisvert.

Boucha added it's an honour to serve the Winnipeg community.

"We want to make sure all families and children get to have the same opportunities and celebrate and have that meal and have those toys under the tree this year, so it's incredibly important," she said.