Man in his 30s dead of Christmas Eve homicide in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood
It marks a grim streak for the city as it's the third Christmas in a row with police investigating a homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide on the third Christmas in a row.
At about 5:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve, emergency responders were called to a house on Furby Street in the inner-city Spence neighbourhood, Const. Jay Murray said.
They found a badly injured man in his 30s. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating, Murray said.
The death continues a grim streak for Winnipeg.
On Christmas Day 2019, Gordon Edward Pashe, 37, died after he was found badly injured near the intersection of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue in the city's North End.
On Christmas Day, 2018, Tyler Evan Smoke, 26, was found badly injured around in a back lane between Victor Street and Toronto Street in the West End. He was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
