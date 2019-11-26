Christmas Cheer Board launches 2021 campaign in year of upheaval

Winnipeg's Christmas Cheer Board opened its doors on Friday, kicking off its campaign to help the city's less fortunate during a year in which the charity is juggling its own changes.

Just a few months ago, the Cheer Board lost its longtime executive director. Kai Madsen died Oct. 6, after stepping down from the charity in August.

"There's no way to fill the shoes that Kai has left behind for us," new executive director Shawna Bell told CBC's Up to Speed host Marjorie Dowhos on Friday.

Madsen, who had been with the Cheer Board for over 50 years, committed not just time "but also his heart and his idea of what the city can look like when we all work together," Bell said.

"The most important thing that we can do to honour his memory this year is to make sure that people in this community who need us — we're there for them and we continue to support them."

The Cheer Board's location is new this year, too. After many years on St. James Street, it's temporarily working out of a temporary warehouse at 1081 Ellice Ave.

"Our search for new premises is ongoing and we welcome all leads in finding a new and more permanent warehouse home," the charity said in a news release on Friday.

The Christmas Cheer Board will be delivering hampers including food vouchers and toys this year, and is looking for volunteers to deliver them around Winnipeg. (christmascheerboard.ca)

Despite all of the changes, one thing that remains the same is the need in the community, the charity said.

"[It] is still there and growing. It's our responsibility to get cracking on Christmas cheer."

Last year, the Cheer Board replaced its usual food-filled hampers with mailed-out food vouchers, due to concerns about possible COVID-19 spread among volunteers working in the warehouse to fill hampers.

Though there will be deliveries again this year, "the pandemic's dark influence is still in play," so not everything is fully back to normal, the Cheer Board's release said.

The food vouchers — redeemable at Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo and IGA outlets — will be distributed again, but they'll be distributed along with toys for kids age 14 and under. The two items will be combined into smaller versions of the traditional hampers that will start rolling out around Dec. 8, Bell said.

They will also be available for pickup or, if the recipient doesn't need toys, vouchers will be mailed out.

Toy donations, volunteers welcome

Donations of children's toys are welcomed to "increase the magic of the Christmas season," Bell said, adding they can be dropped off at the warehouse.

"We are also running a month-long toy drop-off with St. Vital Centre for the month of December. We'd love to see them."

For those who prefer to donate money, which can be done through the Cheer Board's website, $40 would buy "a pretty full pantry for a single person," Bell said.

That could include dry goods, and maybe some soups and coffee. The $60 range would help a family of two or three people, while $85 would help four or five, and $150 will help a family of six or more.

The charity's warehouse space this year is about two-thirds smaller than in past years so it can't take as many volunteers to assemble the hampers. However, it is looking for people to deliver them.

"We're still here, and we're really happy and excited to be up and running and to be able to see folks come to our doors this year," Bell said.

"Last season was a little bit different, but we just invite people to come down and share the magic in the warmth of the season with us."

People in need and living in Winnipeg can apply for a hamper for their household.

Anyone receiving employment income assistance can apply for a food voucher or hamper by registering through the EIA program.

The Cheer Board also has its own low-income support line for anyone to call and register at 204-989-5683.