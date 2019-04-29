'It's already too much': Family of Christine Wood prepares for murder trial

George and Melinda Wood will lay eyes for the first time on the man accused of killing their daughter, Christine, when they attend a Winnipeg court Tuesday.

The 21-year-old disappeared in the summer of 2016 and within eight months, Brett Overby was charged with second-degree murder.

"The trial has been on my mind, I think about it at night ... I have a hard time falling asleep," said Melinda Wood. "It's already too much."

The Woods, who live in Oxford House, travelled to Winnipeg to attend the jury trial, which begins Tuesday morning.

They were in the city with Christine when she went missing. The last time they saw her was at the hotel.

The missing persons unit of the Winnipeg police began working with homicide investigators in January 2017. Their investigation lead to a search of a house in the north end in March.

Overby was charged in Christine's death on April 7, 2017.

Her body was found in the Rural Municipality of Springfield on June 1, 2017.

Christine Wood, 21, went missing while visiting Winnipeg with her parents in August 2016. Her body was found in the RM of Springfield more than a year later. (Winnipeg Police Service )

The Woods say it is important for them to be there every day, despite what they may hear.

"When we travelled on the highway ... it gave us a chance to talk things out, think things out about the trial," said George Wood.

Just before they left for Winnipeg, the couple attended a healing gathering for northern families of missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls.

The three-day gathering was organized by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and connected the families with therapists and elders.

"I don't know what I would have been doing without the healing tools I've learned," said Melinda Wood. "I'm grateful for the healing gatherings, I've attended three. It's helped me."

The couple said it's also given them a chance to connect with other families who understand their pain, especially before the trial.

"It really helped us, talking with people that have been through the situation we're going through right now, their support is very great," said George Wood.

"I could say we heal each other, we've become known to each other as family members."

Financial Support

The trial is scheduled to last 14 days, all of which the Woods plan to attend.

They fundraised in Oxford House to cover their hotel stay and costs while away from home and work.

Melinda Wood said Manitoba Justice provides funding for accommodations and travel when they're needed in court.

"It doesn't matter to me because I'm here for my girl, we are here for her," she said.

A provincial spokesperson said it also provides short-term counselling, court accompaniment support and parking costs for families attending murder trials.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, who is the manager of the MMIWG liaison unit at MKO, said northern families need more financial support when accessing justice in the south.

"When they're going to trial, with respect to their loved one, it's a very difficult time for them and they don't need additional stress added on to them," she said.

Anderson-Pyrz has organized a fundraising campaign to take the stress off the Woods and their sons while they're in Winnipeg.

She will be in court with the family every day, along with the two other members of the MMIWG liaison unit and two members of the MKO mobile crisis team.

Overby has pleaded not guilty.