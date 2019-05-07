Brett Overby guilty of 2nd-degree murder of Christine Wood

A Winnipeg jury has found Brett Overby guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Christine Wood.

Melinda Wood, the 21-year-old's mother, cried after the verdict was announced just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Overby, 32, was charged with the crime in April 2017. He will be sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Wood, who was from Oxford House First Nation, was last seen by her parents in Winnipeg on Aug. 19, 2016. She met Overby that evening on the online dating website Plenty of Fish.

During his trial, which began April 30, Overby admitted to killing the 21-year-old in his basement on Burrows Avenue and burying her body in a farmer's field. Wood's remains weren't found until June 2017.

He told the jury he covered up the crime and lied to everyone, including police, about his connection to Wood and the circumstances around her death.

But the defence argued that Wood, who had been drinking with Overby on the night of Aug. 19, became aggressive and attacked him with a knife, at which point he blacked out, he said. When he came to, she was lying in a pool of blood, Overby testified.

The defence argued that under those circumstances, he should be found guilty of manslaughter rather than second-degree murder.

The jury of nine men and three women began deliberating shortly before noon on Wednesday.