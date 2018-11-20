Judge again denies bail for man charged with murdering Christine Wood

The man accused of killing 21-year-old Christine Wood will remain in custody after a judge refused to grant him bail.

A sheriff escorted a handcuffed Brett Overby out of a Winnipeg court Tuesday morning after Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sadie Bond denied his second bail request. Bond issued a ban on publishing the contents of the bail hearing, which took place in September.

Bond rejected a previous bail request by Overby in June 2017, about one week after Wood's body was found in a field east of Winnipeg and just shy of one year after she disappeared.

Wood was last reported seen leaving a hotel on Berry Street after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2016. She lived in Oxford House, Man., but was in Winnipeg visiting family.

Overby was arrested in April 2017 and charged with second-degree murder.

On June 1, 2017, police were called to the rural municipality of Springfield, about 30 kilometres east of Winnipeg, after a farmer checking on his canola crops noticed a hole in the field, where Wood was found dead.

Overby is expected back in court in January. He has yet to stand trial and none of the allegations have been proven in court.