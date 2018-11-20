Skip to Main Content
Judge again denies bail for man charged with murdering Christine Wood

Judge again denies bail for man charged with murdering Christine Wood

Brett Overby was escorted out of a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday morning after a judge denied his second bail request since he was arrested in April 2017.

Previous application denied about 1 week after remains of Wood found in field year after disappearance

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
Brett Overby is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christine Wood. (Instagram)

The man accused of killing 21-year-old Christine Wood will remain in custody after a judge refused to grant him bail.

A sheriff escorted a handcuffed Brett Overby out of a Winnipeg court Tuesday morning after Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sadie Bond denied his second bail request. Bond issued a ban on publishing the contents of the bail hearing, which took place in September.

Bond rejected a previous bail request by Overby in June 2017, about one week after Wood's body was found in a field east of Winnipeg and just shy of one year after she disappeared. 

Wood was last reported seen leaving a hotel on Berry Street after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2016. She lived in Oxford House, Man., but was in Winnipeg visiting family.

Overby was arrested in April 2017 and charged with second-degree murder.

On June 1, 2017, police were called to the rural municipality of Springfield, about 30 kilometres east of Winnipeg, after a farmer checking on his canola crops noticed a hole in the field, where Wood was found dead.

Overby is expected back in court in January. He has yet to stand trial and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Family of Christine Wood held a prayer ceremony in June 2017 at the site where her body was found. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

