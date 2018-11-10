'Once you commit to making it, it is mostly panic': How oil stick changes this Winnipeg artist's approach

Working with oil stick forces Winnipeg artist Christian Worthington to paint as fast as he can think.

Oil sticks are essentially oil paint in stick form — "a big stick of oil and wax," Worthington says. The stickiness of the medium leaves no room for error, he says.

"You can't make any mistakes. This medium has no going back," said Worthington.

"The fear of failure is intoxicating."

Watch this video to see how he uses his abstract painting skills to create these striking monochromatic images with a theological theme.

Video created by Tyler Funk and Carmen Ponto.