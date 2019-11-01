Meet the Winnipeg CEO who lives at home with his parents

Chris Schmidt meticulously makes his bed every morning — partly because it's the 26-year-old CEO's nature, and partly because of his roommate's rules.

"It makes my mom happy, and it kind of looks good before you start the day," he said.

Calling yourself a CEO doesn't sound quite right when it's immediately followed by "and I live at home with my parents," but that's the case for Schmidt. He works 16- to 18-hour days, and he's never moved out of his childhood home.

"It allows me to take all the risks with my financial side of things, and put all the money into my company," he said.

"I don't have to worry about rent or buying food, and I think it's more of a way for me to kind of channel all my attention and energy into work."

Schmidt still sleeps in his high school bedroom, complete with sports trophies, banners and medals. (John Einarson/CBC)

Schmidt is behind companies that are well-known both in Winnipeg and around the world.

He started Schmidt Tree Banding, a service that protects trees in River Heights, Tuxedo and Wolseley from cankerworms, when he was 10.

Schmidt used the money from that service to create startups until one idea really took off — custom Snapchat geofilters.

His biggest company yet, Every Studio, was a design agency with its core product being Snapchat geofilters — custom graphic designs, or filters, specific to certain locations that people can swipe onto their photos in the app. They're like those cat ears or other extras people put on a photo, but users have to be in a specific location to use a geofilter that could, for example, announce to everyone that they're in Rome.

Studio employees worked with people around the world. They had clients like McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Macy's, all the way down to brides who wanted personalized filters for their weddings.

Every Studio's main product was customized Snapchat geofilters. Cities, companies or consumers could purchase their services to create a graphic for whatever they wanted, such as these filters imposed on photos from Winnipeg. (Submitted by Chris Schmidt)

"Every now and then, a customer would send us back photos or videos from their event with the filter on it, saying this is what the result looked like," Schmidt said.

"That was the most satisfying moment because we were part of weddings and first birthdays."

Even with global success, Schmidt stayed at home with his parents in River Heights, partly for comfort, but also because of the undeniable financial benefits.

Schmidt said he doesn't take a salary from his tech ventures, instead drawing from his tree banding service for cash, and reinvesting the tech money back into his work.

Chris Schmidt bands a tree in Winnipeg using his company's material. He created Schmidt Tree Banding, his first company, when he was 10. (Submitted by Chris Schmidt)

"I have such a long-term vision that taking out a 30, 40, 50-K salary today just wouldn't help in any way for myself," Schmidt said.

"I think that's one of the benefits of living at home right now, where I don't have those burdens, and I can just focus on the company and I don't need to take money out. I think that's kind of a fortunate situation that I definitely don't take for granted."

Every Studio was bought by a local ad agency in a private sale in May, as Schmidt was already building his next tech gig, Pluto Ventures.

Schmidt and his employees at his new company are using artificial intelligence to create online products in the apparel industry, one of which just soft launched on Monday. He's keeping pretty tight-lipped about the details, but Schmidt says consumers should be able to see it in action by next year.

'He was so relatable'

Marie Hacault, the project manager for youth programming with Tech Manitoba, met Schmidt because he gives his time to student groups, chatting about his story, his work and being in the tech industry while living in the Prairies.

"He didn't go to the States. He didn't go to Toronto, or go to Vancouver. He stayed here, employed lots of people," she said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/education?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#education</a> programs such as <a href="https://twitter.com/PTECwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PTECwinnipeg</a> will become the norm in the future. On Wednesday, I presented my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/business?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#business</a> journey to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/students?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#students</a>. I now understand why <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teachers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teachers</a> enjoy their work so much <a href="https://twitter.com/TechManitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TechManitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PembinaTrails?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PembinaTrails</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/TDxy8HH2nj">pic.twitter.com/TDxy8HH2nj</a> —@_ChrisSchmidt

Tech Manitoba connects local tech professionals through events and programs, and Hacault recently asked Schmidt to speak with a group of high school students about his career, and to show them they can be successful while staying in Winnipeg.

"He was just so engaging, and the kids really enjoyed his story. He was so relatable," she said.

"And now he's got this new venture, or maybe a couple ventures going on right now, where he'll be employing local people."

All of Schmidt's startups had humble beginnings in his parents' basement. (Submitted by Chris Schmidt)

Schmidt's clear vision of the future gets a bit blurry when it comes to his personal life. He's not sure when he'll move into his own place, and he's still working to make time for friends and family.

He describes his life as "unbalanced" between work and personal time, but that's just part of what it takes to be a young entrepreneur, he said.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how much work it takes. A lot of people just aren't willing to sacrifice the fun side of things: music festivals, bars, going out with friends," he said.

"It's not as sexy as putting CEO in your Instagram bio to become popular. It's tough. It's a lot of work. It's a grind. And it's definitely not for everyone, and I think you have to be very self-aware and understanding if that's the choice you want to make."