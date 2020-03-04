He was planning his funeral from a hospital bed, now he's running across Lake Winnipeg

After a devastating melanoma diagnosis, a man who was born and raised in Gimli went from making funeral arrangements in a hospital room to planning a 30-kilometere run across Lake Winnipeg.

Chris Isfeld and his childhood friend Shawn Bjornsson plan to set out from Grand Beach on Saturday and arrive in Gimli by the end of the day.

Two years ago, Isfeld was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread into most of his organs, spine, hips, pelvis and ribs. He said he had not noticed anything on his skin before his diagnosis.

Isfeld, who grew up in Gimli but now resides in Abbotsford, B.C., said he first noticed something was wrong when he started experiencing back pain and pain in his right rib.

"That was concerning enough for me to go visit my GP and he sent me for an ultrasound," he said.

At that point, Isfeld and his doctor thought it was gallstones. But the initial ultrasound revealed tumours in his liver and adrenal glands. It was so bad that Isfeld lost the ability to walk for some time until radiation treatment shrunk the tumours to relieve pressure on his nerves.

"It was pretty scary. The hospitalist actually, when she told me the news, came out and she started crying, and I mean I already knew at that point that things were not good," he said.

"You know they were talking palliative."

Rebuilding his life

Thinking he was going to die, Isfeld began getting his affairs in order, making funeral arrangements and adjusting his will from his hospital bed.

The hospital admitted his fiancée in the bed beside him so she could be there just in case he died.

But thankfully, the radiation treatment meant to manage his pain worked better than expected, and Isfeld qualified for some new treatments that worked.

In November 2019, he learned that there was only one tumour that was showing signs of activity.

Now the challenge has been rebuilding his life after he thought he was going to die.

'You prepare for death and then survive'

"You know my life literally fell apart. My fiancée didn't end up sticking around, my relationship with my children has changed. Now I am literally starting over," he said.

"You prepare for death and then survive and everything changes for you overnight."

Isfeld was an avid runner before his cancer diagnosis, and wanted to train for another half-marathon to give him something to focus on.

It seemed fitting to run in Gimli as a symbol of what he went through.

The 30-kilometre run is to raise money for the Save Your Skin Foundation, a national patient-led not-for-profit group dedicated to education, advocacy and awareness initiatives about skin cancers. (Caroline Tenbrinke)

He jokingly challenged a friend of his who runs in winter to race him across the lake. But once he was feeling better, it became a reality.

The run is not just a personal challenge, however — it's also to raise funds for the Save your Skin foundation, a patient-led not-for-profit group dedicated to education, advocacy and awareness initiatives about skin cancers.

People can donate by searching "Vikings Challenge" to find his online campaign through canadahelps.org. He's hoping to raise $30,000 and has raised just under $10,000 so far.

"I know that people have reached out to me, spouses, patients — they just love hearing my story and you know, I want them to know that, you know, it's possible to still thrive even with this diagnosis."