Community activist Chris Burrows dead at 79

Friends, family and neighbours in Point Douglas are saying goodbye to a community activist.

Chris Burrows was well-known in the inner-city Winnipeg neighbourhood for volunteer work and activism. She co-founded the Point Powerline community watch program.

She died Nov. 11, at age 79, with her family by her side.

Burrows'sactivism in the Point Douglas community went back more than a decade, when she moved to the neighbourhood with her husband Sel, a well-known activist himself.

"The gangs controlled the community and people were cocooning and were afraid to go out for a walk across the street from us. Police were there almost every day," Sel Burrows told CBC Radio Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa.

"And we just said, you know, we can't accept that."

Sel says he and Chris, along with their friend Sandra Dzedzora, started a phone line and community watch program to give residents a way to document what they were witnessing in their community and help police crack down on crime.

Chris probably took hundreds of calls from Point Douglas residents since the Point Powerline was started more than 10 years ago, Sel said.

"And being a retired kindergarten, Grade One teacher, she could spend five, 10, 15 minutes with people who were really upset," he said.

Burrows' husband, Sel, said his wife was the brains behind many of their efforts to help and improve their neighbourhood. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The couple met through their political activism with the NDP. Chris was a single mom living in Vancouver at the time. The two were friends first, until one day, they took a walk, and a simple question from Chris' daughter transformed their relationship into something more.

"Teresa [Chris' daughter], who was six at the time I believe, said 'Why don't you marry my mommy?'" Sel said.

"And Chris turned beet red and I thought, 'Oh I don't think she'd be interested. And Chris said, Oh I don't know about that. I might be."

"And all of a sudden our relationship changed from just being friends to a romantic relationship."

An activist, painter, and music lover

Though Sel has been the face of much of their activism, he says Chris was the brains behind much of their work.

"I get all the publicity. I'm the spokesperson. But Chris was part of a huge part of that," he said.

Beyond her activism, Chris was also a painter, loved to dance, loved rock, jazz and classical music, her husband said. She also survived childhood sexual abuse.

"Different people see different parts of her. They didn't see this rock and roll loving, jazz loving, classical-music loving artist who's got three great grandchildren," he said.

"She's just got such a wide personality and and a strong personality."

Chris didn't want a formal funeral, but the family is planning a small get-together Saturday afternoon at the Philippine Seniors Centre on Euclid Street, Sel said.