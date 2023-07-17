Cross-country cyclist's unplanned stay in Winnipeg ends after man pays for new bike

A man cycling across the country to raise awareness for mental health plans on leaving Winnipeg soon, after a man he met on his journey offered to buy him a new bike.

Chris Aubichon, who has struggled with mental health and addiction, left Moncton, N.B., in May to embark on a bike ride across the country.

He said he was overwhelmed with emotion when a man he met while hitchhiking in Ontario said he'd pay to replace the bike Aubichon had stolen outside a Winnipeg Tim Hortons on Thursday.

"I broke down … because that type of cost to be covered was tremendous," said Aubichon, who has been staying at a hotel in Winnipeg while trying to round up new gear, fresh food, and a new ride.

Thanks to donations and help from supporters, Aubichon, 44, plans to leave the city on Monday.

He said he's only a month away from his final destination in British Columbia.

"The community as a whole has really come through," Aubichon told CBC News on Saturday.

"It's just been amazing."

Robert Hargan, who will pay about $1,000 for Aubichon's bike on Monday, met Aubichon a couple of weeks ago in Wawa, Ont. Aubichon had a flat tire on his bike and was hitchhiking when Hargan pulled over.

"I was just in the position to help someone who needed some help," Hargan told CBC on Sunday.

As a traveler who has hitchhiked himself, he said it was the least he could do to pay forward the help he's received from others.

"There's been so many times when I've hitchhiked around the world and people have gone out of their way to drive me," Hargan said.

The two talked about Aubichon's journey as they drove to Thunder Bay, where Aubichon could get his bike fixed. That's when Hargan said he found a deep respect for Aubichon's courage.

So when Hargan learned Aubichon's bike was stolen, he thought, "Why not help whoever you can?" He told Aubichon he'd pay for whatever bike he chooses.

"The guy is genuine, sincere and dedicated," Hargan said. "For any training athlete it would be challenging in itself, but here's a guy who just hopped on the bike and started pedaling."

Cyclist 'not going to stop'

Aubichon, who is Indigenous, grew up in the foster care system in British Columbia and spent about 20 years with mental health and addictions issues.

Earlier this year, the British Columbia government announced it was eliminating an age restriction on a tuition waiver for people who came through the provincial foster care system. Aubichon saw an opportunity to take advantage of the funding and improve his mental and physical health by cycling across Canada.

"When I started this journey there was a lot of dark days," he said. "What I've learned over this process is that people will invest and support you if you invest in yourself and you take accountability."

Aubichon is seen here with his bike and camping gear before his bike was stolen in Winnipeg. (Victor Lhoest/CBC-Radio Canada)

Some of those people — out of more than 1,000 — have also been sending Aubichon messages of support on social media.

"I'm finishing this. I've come way too far. There's far too many people invested in me, and I'm not going to let them down, and I'm not going to stop until I'm done," Aubichon said.

Hargan said it feels good to help Aubichon along on his journey.

"It's the right thing to do if you're in a position to do it," he said.

He wishes Aubichon success on the rest of his travels and gives him credit for how far he's come.

"It's just exciting to hear the stories about the different places he went through and the different people he met, and that you realize there's more good in the world than there is bad."