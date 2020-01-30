The Lunar New Year is the most important festival for Chinese people.

The holiday is a time for family, food and ushering in good fortune for the year ahead. Meals are prepared in a variety of different ways and with many diverse flavours.

One thing that all regions have in common is the importance of the New Year's Eve dinner.

Eight Chinese Winnipeggers share how they celebrate the turning of another Zodiac sign in their hometowns — including favourite dishes and flavours.

Tongue-numbing flavours: Xiaoyu Yuan from Yinchuan

"Eating stewed lamb and drinking eight treasures tea is the tradition of my family during Lunar New Year," says Yuan. She moved to Winnipeg one year ago with her family and is from the northwestern region of China known as Yinchuan, Ningxia or the Autonomous Region.

"Our way to stew lamb is simple. We only put lamb with a little green onion, ginger, garlic and zanthoxylum," Yuan says. The last ingredient is a type of pepper that comes from evergreen trees in Asia and has a citrus-like flavour. The pepper has another peculiar quality — it turns your tongue numb.

The meal is served with a garlic vinegar sauce and tea to warm the insides. Eight treasures tea — which gets its name because of the eight ingredients that all have symbolic meanings for wellness — includes flower tea, rock sugar, hawthorn, red dates, walnuts, sesame, longan (a type of berry similar to lychee) and wolfberry (or goji berry).

"I like to put a spoonful of sweetness into my tea by adding rose sauce," Yuan says.

Xiaoyu Yuan is from Yinchuan, Ningxia, a region of China located in the north close to Mongolia. A favourite dish in her home city includes a pepper that can numb your tongue, which brings out special flavours in the food. (Xiaoyu Yuan)

Fresh chili sauce warms festivities and stomachs: Daniel Liu from Wuhu City

Many students from China are coming to study in Winnipeg, and not just at the University of Manitoba. More and more are attending colleges such as the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology or, just like Liu, at Red River College.

"Fresh chili sauce and lard are two of the unique ingredients we use," says Liu, who is originally from Wuhu City in Anhui Province, located in the far eastern part of China, just west of Shanghai.

The climate in winter is similar to Vancouver — it's cold and wet. That's why Liu's family and many families in this region use small table stoves to keep dishes warm when they are having dinner.

"We eat bamboo shoots, braised pork, stewed hoofs, fried lotus root meatballs and egg dumpling stuffed with minced pork at Spring Festival," Liu recalls.

Daniel Liu says Wuhu City, China has a climate similar to Vancouver. There are many warm and spicy chilli dishes served for Lunar New Year's Eve celebrations. (Daniel Liu)

Winnipeg winter just like home in China: Xinxin Yao from Changchun

Changchun, in Jilin province, is located in the far northeastern region of China, near Mongolia. Winters in Changchun are similar to Winnipeg says Yao, who works in Winnipeg right now.

"Salad is a dish we typically serve, there are actually several salad dishes served for Lunar New Year's Eve in my family home," explained Yao. "It's the perfect thing to have after eating the meat dishes."

Salads usually include ingredients such as green leaves, veggies, cucumbers and a kind of noodle which is made from starch. Yao's home likes to mix soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, sugar and sesame oil together to flavour the salad.

Sometimes they also add sesame sauce, which is a sauce made by grinding sesame seeds and oil together. It is popular in the northern region of China.

Changchun, China, found a sister city in Winnipeg. The winters are similar, according to Xinxin Yao, who is originally from the region and now lives in the prairie city. (Xinxin Yao)

Steamed ingredients keep original flavours: Kiki Shen from Shanghai

"The highlight of food at Lunar New Year's Eve for my family is san xian — it's a famous dish where I'm from," says Shen. The dish is steamed and includes bamboo shoots, cured meat and egg dumplings.

Shen is originally from Shanghai, which is located along the East China Sea in the eastern part of the country. She arrived in Winnipeg about a year ago to study at the University of Manitoba.

Shen's favourite dish is the umami broth soup.

"We also have egg dumplings, fried meatballs, bamboo shoot, cured meat, deep fried pork skin, and due to steaming many ingredients in san xian style we can maintain the original flavour," says Shen.

"You will never forget the taste of it."

Kiki Shen says that while san xian is a popular dish in Shanghai, the country's commerce hub, she prefers the flavours in an umami broth soup. (Kiki Shen)

Grandma's recipes pulled out for twelfth lunar month: Feng Yan

"Beijing people use rice vinegar to soak [up] garlic and drink porridge made with eight grains," explains Yan, who is a student at the University of Manitoba. She's lived in Winnipeg for only one year.

"In the twelfth lunar month my family begins to prepare for the New Year's Eve dinner," recalls Yan.

"Fermented bean curd sauce with braised pork belly is my grandma's recipe — each piece of pork belly must be covered with fermented bean curd and then steamed for several hours," Yan says.

"The fermentation gives the fat of the meat and the bean curd a wonderful chemical reaction to enhance the flavour."

Rice vinegar and fermented ingredients enhance the taste at Beijing Lunar Celebrations says Feng Yan, who's now studying at the University of Manitoba. (Feng Yan)

'We love seafood': Arthur Tao from Qingdao

Tao comes from Qingdao, Shandong province, located on the Yellow Sea and southeast of Beijing. He graduated from the University of Manitoba and has made a home in Winnipeg, where he runs a Japanese and Korean style restaurant named Kazoku.

"We love seafood," says Tao. "We only boil and steam the seafood so that we keep the original taste."

"Large bowls of seafood are usually served for New Year's Eve dinner, and also Spanish mackerel dumplings are the highlight of dinner," he said.

Seafood is a favourite dish of Arthur Tao's. Tao moved to Winnipeg to study at the University of Manitoba and is now a chef and owner of Kazoku. (Arthur Tao)

Lion head meatballs and eel, oh my: Jessica Ge from Huai'an City

Ge is from Huai'an city, Jiangsu province, located slightly northwest of Shanghai. She came to Winnipeg nine years ago to study economics at the University of Manitoba and now owns the ChangBaiSan restaurant.

"The most famous tofu in Huai'an is named Pingqiao tofu because it's tender," says Ge, who uses the ingredient with chicken stock, diced chicken meat, shiitake mushroom and egg to make a very hearty soup.

The lion head meatballs (who get their name because the ground pork and cabbage look like a lion's mane) and ruandou eel (a soft, long fish with a dark colour) are two very special dishes served at Lunar New Year's Eve.

Tofu from Pingqiao is a very special ingredient during Lunar New Year's Eve celebrations. The city is known for how tender they prepare it. (Jessica Ge)

Diverse dishes combining many flavours from China: Vicky Huang from Taiwan

"Taiwan's food culture is diverse and combines the flavours of many places," says Huang.

Her family is originally from Taiwan, and she has been living in Winnipeg for 11 years now. Huang says that there is only one Taiwanese restaurant in Winnipeg — Hsieh Family Restaurant. They serve true, authentic Taiwan-style food and many of the recipes come from the owner's own cookbook .

Classic dishes include sauerkraut white meat pot, beef noodles, oyster omelette, deep-fried spiced diced chicken and braised pork with rice.

"This restaurant is simple and steady — my close friends have maintained this cooking style since the restaurant opened more than ten years ago."