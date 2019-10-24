Chilean Winnipeggers rally as protesters, military clash back home
At least 15 dead in riots with security forces over human rights concerns
Members of the local Chilean community are condemning Chile's government amid reports of deaths and riots in the South American country, says the Winnipeg Chilean Association.
Dozens attended a protest on the steps of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Thursday, as similar rallies were held across the world to raise awareness about what's going on in Chile.
"It's important because the people back home, they [don't] have the right to freedom of speech, they don't have a proper education, they don't have decent pensions," said Ana Vergara, president of the Winnipeg Chilean Association.
Vergara and others say Chileans' human rights are being violated under centre-right President Sebastian Piñera.
Ten Chilean cities are currently under a state of emergency and nightly lockdowns following unrest that began Friday over high living costs and other concerns.
Military tanks have been involved in patrols in Santiago, the capital, and violent clashes with security forces and police have left at least 15 dead.
Signs at the Winnipeg protest called for boycotts of the Chilean government and for Piñera's resignation.
"I think outside pressure from different countries, it will make him think he's not so powerful as he thinks right now," said Vergara.
It's important Canadians support the people of Chile, she said.
"They don't live in a country where they can speak what they want," Vergara said.
"Here we have the right … and sometimes we take it for granted, sometimes we think this happens everywhere in the world."
There are about 1,500 people of Chilean origin living in Manitoba, Statistics Canada data says, with the majority living in Winnipeg.
With files from Thomson Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.