Chilean Winnipeggers rally as protesters, military clash back home

Members of the local Chilean community are condemning Chile's government amid reports of deaths and riots in the South American country, says the Winnipeg Chilean Association.

Dozens attended a protest on the steps of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Thursday, as similar rallies were held across the world to raise awareness about what's going on in Chile.

"It's important because the people back home, they [don't] have the right to freedom of speech, they don't have a proper education, they don't have decent pensions," said Ana Vergara, president of the Winnipeg Chilean Association.

Vergara and others say Chileans' human rights are being violated under centre-right President Sebastian Piñera.

Ana Vergara bangs a pot and leads a chant outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Monday. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Ten Chilean cities are currently under a state of emergency and nightly lockdowns following unrest that began Friday over high living costs and other concerns.

Military tanks have been involved in patrols in Santiago, the capital, and violent clashes with security forces and police have left at least 15 dead.

Signs at the Winnipeg protest called for boycotts of the Chilean government and for Piñera's resignation.

"I think outside pressure from different countries, it will make him think he's not so powerful as he thinks right now," said Vergara.

Ana Vergara is president of the Winnipeg Chilean Association. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

It's important Canadians support the people of Chile, she said.

"They don't live in a country where they can speak what they want," Vergara said.

"Here we have the right … and sometimes we take it for granted, sometimes we think this happens everywhere in the world."

There are about 1,500 people of Chilean origin living in Manitoba, Statistics Canada data says, with the majority living in Winnipeg.