Winkler boy's optimistic battle against intestinal condition honoured by hospital foundation

The unbridled optimism of a Winkler boy suffering a debilitating intestinal condition make him the perfect choice to advocate for others as the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba's Champion Child 2023, his doctor says.

"I'm excited to be the Champion Child," said Pacey Wall, 9, who struggles with intestinal failure. "I wanna raise money so that maybe one day Dr. Keijzer can find a cure for me and other kids."

Dr. Richard Keijzer, head of pediatric surgery at the children's hospital, says Wall's rare condition stops him from eating solid foods.

"When he eats he … wasn't always able to process the foods that he was eating," Keijzer said.

Pacey gets the nutrients he needs through an IV that bypasses his gastrointestinal tract, a method called total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

"The way I eat is through this stuff called TPN that has all the food I need to grow and stay healthy," the boy said.

He is hooked up to his IV from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day, his mom, Kim Wall, says, adding the IV is stored in a rolling backpack so he doesn't have to stay in bed while using it.

"We can put his TPN in there, and we go to hockey games," she said. "We do everything that he loves to do."

'We never knew what was going on'

Wall's routine stays at the Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital began when he was three years old after his parents noticed he wasn't having regular bowel movements.

An ultrasound found a baseball-sized mass of stool inside his intestines. After that, things kept getting worse, and no one knew why.

The boys intestines kept shutting down, and after his colon was removed his small intestine became paralyzed.

"We never knew what was going on, why it was going on, and how they were going to fix it," Kim Wall recalled.

Things took another turn for the worse when Pacey was six years old and needed major, life-saving surgery to repair a hole in his intestine.

His parents didn't know whether he was going to make it through, but he did. And despite undergoing more than 30 surgeries with likely more to come, he has remained remarkably positive.

"I just try to fight through all the hard stuff," he said.

Dr. Richard Keijzer says Pace's unbridled optimism makes him the perfect choice to advocate for other children. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Keijzer says Wall's optimism will make him an excellent advocate for the Children's Hospital Foundation and for other pediatric surgery patients.

"He's always trying to make the best of it," Keijzer said.

The Children's Hospital Foundation elects a Champion Child each year to serve as an ambassador for children treated at the hospital. As this year's champion, Wall will be attending events and sharing his story to help raise awareness and money for research and surgical tools.

Kim Wall says she's grateful for the support the hospital has given her son.

"They have helped us a lot. They've given him quality of life," she said.