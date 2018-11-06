Fight, flight or freeze: A new storybook is teaching Manitoba kids how to understand trauma

After years of searching for the perfect tool to help children understand their own trauma, Winnipeg therapists Kate Kiernan and Billy Brodovsky decided to create their own.

The result is Big Feelings Come and Go, an age-appropriate storybook that helps children who have experienced some sort of trauma understand what they're going through.

Kids often say that when they experience something traumatic, they go into "flight, fight or freeze" — and don't understand those feelings, or think there's something wrong with them, the authors said.

"The book is actually a resource for working with children to help them understand flight, fight and freeze, and teach them some basic self-regulation skills," said Kiernan.

Using colourful animal characters and simple language, the book aims to give kids some basic strategies for how to respond to the physical effects of being stressed, worried or experiencing a trauma.

She and Brodovsky both work with New Directions, a Winnipeg-based organization that provides supports to children, adolescents and adults in a variety of settings.

The book, which was officially launched Tuesday morning, was created though a partnership between New Directions and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, a national charity dedicated to the personal safety of children.

Age-appropriate

For the past several years, Kiernan and Brodovsky have been teaching workshops to help people understand trauma for children and youth, and have trained more than 3,500 people in Manitoba.

Through those workshops, they realized their new book was a tool that people were looking for.

Kate Kiernan and Billy Brodovsky, at left, are the authors of the new storybook. They're pictured here with Karyn Kisbey and Natasha Zyrianova of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and New Directions CEO Jennifer Frain. (Submitted by New Directions)

Both authors spend the majority of their time working with children and felt the need to create a tool to help children get through their trauma and understand what it is that they're feeling, says Brodovsky.

"The reason it's age-appropriate is because we try to represent the voices of the children that we work with in the story that we told," said Kiernan.

If children have the words to to talk about how their body feels when when they experience something that is stressful or traumatic, it helps with the healing process, she said.

For children who are dealing with trauma, it's often hard to understand what they're feeling or how to put those feelings into words.

"So we know when kids have the right words, they make the shift from thinking there's something wrong with them to being able to say that something happened to them," said Brodovsky.

Sparking conversations

He said he and Kiernan teach kids some basic tools for managing their feelings, including "how to settle, how to calm themselves down, how to not let their feelings overwhelm them."

When children read the book, they can see themselves or their feelings in the characters in the book, the authors said.

"Kids' response was, 'Hey that's what I do,' when they see the illustrations," said Kiernan.

"What we hope is it really sparks conversation between adults and children … so that there's a conversation about what this means," she said.

Big Feelings Come and Go is currently available to order or download for free on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website. It will also be available in each library in the province.